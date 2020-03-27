A. P. Governor express grief over demise of Brahma Kumaris chief, Dadi Janki

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed grief over the demise of Brahma Kumaris chief, Rajayogini Dadi Janki (104), at Mount Abu on Friday. She breathed her last after prolonged illness in a hospital.

“Dadi Janki joined Brahma Kumaris at the age of 21, and devoted her life for the activities of the spiritual organisation for the last few decades,” he said. In a statement issued here, the Governor expressed condolences to the members of Brahma Kumaris.