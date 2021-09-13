Andhra Pradesh

A.P. Governor tells varsities to hold convocations regularly

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has directed the Vice-Chancellors of universities to conduct convocations regularly as per norms. He observed that some varsities were not organising convocations on a regular basis, which was affecting the students’ career.

According to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, Mr. Harichandan expressed displeasure over the practice of holding the event once in three or four years.

The statement said instructions were given to the universities to organise convocations as per the schedule during Vice-Chancellors’ (VCs) conferences.

The Governor also directed the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy to initiate the necessary measures to implement the orders strictly.

Virtual mode

Mr. Harichandan instructed the Vice-Chancellors to hold the event in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols. “Convocations should be held in virtual mode, if the pandemic situation does not permit the programmes physically,” he said.


