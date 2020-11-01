Andhra Pradesh

A.P. Governor pays homage to Potti Sriramulu on Formation Day

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan pays tributes to Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of A.P. Formation Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid floral tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Mr. Harichandan garlanded the portrait of Potti Sriramulu and paid homage to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the State. He recalled the services of the freedom fighters on the occasion of the AP Formation Day celebrations.

Governor’s Secretary M.K. Meena and other officers participated.

Officers of various departments participated in the State Formation Day celebrations in their offices following COVID-19 rules, and paid homage to the freedom fighters.

