AP Finance Minister inaugurates GST Seva Kendram and releases Vision & Mission of Commercial Taxes Department

December 04, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy releasing a compendium of SOPs and circulars related to the Goods and Services Tax and a Vision & Mission of the Commercial Taxes Department along with Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and other dignitaries at Thummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on December 4, 2023.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has inaugurated a GST Seva Kendram and released the Vision and Mission of Commercial Taxes Department. He has also released a compendium of Standard Operating Procedures (SoP), circulars and peer learning material related to State tax here on Monday. 

The GST Seva Kendram is intended to curb fake GST registrations through Aadhaar-based biometric authentication. 

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy also launched GST Mithra, an initiative meant to identify and correct discrepancies in tax returns, and encourage voluntary compliance. 

On the occasion, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said the gross collection of GST in November recorded 31% growth compared to the corresponding month last year, up from ₹3,134 crore to ₹4,093 crore. 

With this, Andhra Pradesh (AP) emerged as a leader, surpassing Karnataka which has a 17% increase in the GST collection, Tamil Nadu (20%), Telangana (18%) and Kerala (20%). The GST revenue without compensation for the FY 2023-24 (upto November 2023) stood at Rs.21,181 crore, which was 90% of the targeted goal.

Later, the Minister presented Incentive Awards to the department’s 195 meritorious officers and staff in various categories.

Secretary (Finance) N. Gulzar, Chief Commissioner of Customs and Indirect Taxes Sanjay Pant, GST Network Executive Vice-President Dheeraj Rastogi, Chief Commissioner of State Tax M. Girija Sankar and Joint Commissioner M. Abhishikth Kishore were among those present.

