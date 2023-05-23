AP Federation of Churches conducts rally in solidarity with Christians in Manipur

May 23, 2023 05:54 am | Updated 05:54 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Members of the Christian community, led by religious heads from various congregations, took out a rally on Sambamurthy Road in Vijayawada in solidarity with the Christians in Manipur, on Monday. The campaign was led by the A.P. Federation of Churches.

Speaking at the rally, Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Monsignor Fr. Muvvala Prasad said that Christians were under attack in Manipur and that the government should protect them instead of showing discrimination.

Maranatha Samajam chairman Rev. Aluri Viswa Prasad said the government should ensure the safety of Christians under attack in Manipur.

St. Lutheran’s Church priest Rev. T. Ananda Rao, Baptist Mission general secretary Rev. B. Philomin and others took part in the rally that began at the St. Lutheran’s Church and went on till Dharna Chowk.

Special prayers were offered in the respective churches on the occasion.