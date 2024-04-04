A.P. elections: Man tries to ‘attack’ TDP candidate for Srikalahasti during campaign

April 04, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has lodged a police complaint, alleging that an unidentified man tried to attack Bojjala Venkata Sudheer Reddy, the party candidate for Srikalahasti Assembly constituency, when the latter was campaigning on April 4 (Thursday).

Mr. Sudheer Reddy was canvassing in the fifth municipal ward of Srikalahasti town when a man reportedly approached him for taking a selfie. However, the TDP activists reportedly saw the man carrying a knife and rounded him up. He was later handed over to the Srikalahasti police. The accused is said to be hailing from Chandragiri constituency.

Mr. Sudheer described it as “a pre-planned attack on his life by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) cadre. “The ruling party leaders are finding the goings tough after being heckled by the public recently,” he said.

The incident triggered a political row as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was in Srikalahasti Assembly constituency on April 4 (Thursday) to address taxi and cab drivers.