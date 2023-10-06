HamberMenu
A.P. Congress condemns Rahul’s portrayal as ‘Ravan’ by BJP

October 06, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju on Thursday slammed the BJP for making a poster on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi that showed him in the image of Ravan.

In a statement, he said the BJP was unable to digest the growing popularity of the Congress leader and the display of the poster on social media reflected only the party’s desperation. Modi government at the Centre was jittery even before the release of the election notification as it knew what was in store for it.

In the film poster-like work that appeared on the BJP’s handle on X (formerly Twitter), the BJP wrote, “Ravan, a Congress party production, directed by George Soros.” Referring to it, the State Congress president urged party leaders and cadre across the State to hold demonstrations on October 6 as a mark of protest.

