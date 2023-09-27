HamberMenu
A.P. CID has no answers to questions posed by Naidu in skill development scam case, says his wife Bhuvaneswari

TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu has fought numerous legal battles in his 45-year political career, says his wife Bhuvaneswari; she thanks party cadres, women and youth for expressing their solidarity with the former Chief Minister

September 27, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - SITANAGARAM (EAST GODAVARI)

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, addressing the TDP cadres during the relay hunger strike organised at Sitanagaram in East Godavari district on Wednesday.

Officers of the A.P. Crime Investigation Department (CID) are still searching for answers to the questions posed by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during their recent interrogation, according to his wife Bhuvaneswari.

The CID officers had recently grilled Mr. Naidu, who is also TDP national president, for two days in the ₹371-crore skill development scam case in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, where he had been lodged since his remand on September 10.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari was addressing the gathering at a relay hunger strike organised here on September 27 in protest against the alleged illegal arrest of Mr. Naidu in the case.

Mr. Naidu had reportedly sought clarifications from the CID on a range of allegations levelled against him in the case during his police custody, and the officers were still searching for answers, Ms. Bhuvaneswari said while recalling her interaction with her husband during ‘Mulaqat’ on September 25.

“Mr. Naidu has fought numerous legal battles during his 45-year political journey. His rivals have not been able to frame him in any case. There is not even a single FIR registered against him,” she said.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari thanked the party cadres, women and youth for expressing their solidarity with Mr. Naidu.

