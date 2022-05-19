A.P. Chief Minister to leave for Davos meet on May 20

Delegation to showcase development achieved by the State

Delegation to showcase development achieved by the State

A high-level delegation of the Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is leaving for Davos on May 20 to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF)-2022, beginning in the Swiss resort town on May 22.

The team will showcase the development achieved by Andhra Pradesh, despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and focus on catching up with ‘Industry 4.0’, the fourth industrial revolution, and ways to overcome various challenges.

The Chief Minister and his team will highlight the investment opportunities in the State, particularly in the Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore and Hyderabad-Bangalore industrial corridors, the slew of reforms in various sectors particularly in the areas of governance vis-a-vis decentralisation, healthcare, education and skill development, and on the thrust laid on optimum utilisation of renewable sources of energy and treating industrial waste.

The Chief Minister will speak on decarbonising the economy, curbing the scourge of pollution, the efforts being made by the State government to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and about the emphasis on development of seaports and fishing harbours.

‘AP Pavilion’

The government has already set up an ‘AP Pavilion’ at the venue of the WEF with the theme ‘People, Progress and Possibilities’ to attract the visitors to the diverse opportunities offered by Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister will hold parleys with a host of business leaders from around the world during the WEF annual meeting.