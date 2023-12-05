A.P. Chief Minister reviews cyclone relief measures, asks officials to restore power supply in affected areas immediately

December 05, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the status of the severe cyclonic storm, ‘Michaung’, and the relief measures taken, at his camp office, near here, on December 5 (Tuesday).

The officials told the Chief Minister that 9,500 people had been shifted to 211 relief camps set up across the affected districts. The Chief Minister directed the officials to provide all essential items such as drinking water, food and medicines to the cyclone victims.

The cyclone crossed the coast near Bapatla, the officials told the Chief Minister, and added that its intensity would gradually reduce.

Relief measures were in full swing in the rain-hit Nellore and Tirupati districts, and the Collectors of Prakasam, Krishna, Guntur and other districts were put on high alert, the officials said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to ensure that power supply was restored in all the affected areas immediately, and pay compensation to the next of kin of the deceased and to people who lost livestock in 48 hours. He also asked the officials to distribute ration to the affected people using the services of the volunteers and staff of the village and ward secretariats.

Special Chief Secretary G. Sai Prasad (Revenue and Disaster Management), CCLA Secretary Md. Imtiaz, and senior officials of the CMO were among those present.