Andhra Pradesh

A.P. Cabinet gives its nod to the contentious three-capitals proposal

Also gives its assent for the APCRDA Repeal Bill, 2020; farmers who pooled land to get annuity for 15 years; Lokayukta to probe into allegations of insider trading in Amaravati

The Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Cabinet has cleared the decks for the development of Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, and Kurnool as the Legislative, Executive, and Judicial capital cities respectively, in its meeting held before the special Assembly session began on Monday.

AMRDA to replace APCRDA

The Cabinet also gave its nod for the APCRDA Repeal Bill, 2020, paving the way for the formation of Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) in its place.

The Cabinet has further approved the governments decision to hand over the investigation of alleged insider trading in Amaravati to Lokayukta.

More importantly, the Cabinet has decided is to pay annuity to farmers who gave their lands as part of land pooling for the development of Amaravati as the State Capital for 15 years as recommended by the high power committee.

