A.P. BJP moves to rope in Kapu leader Mudragada

BJP Andhra Pradesh president Somu Veerraju on Saturday urged Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham to join the national party to play a strategic role in the State.
Mr. Veerraju met Mr. Padmanabham at his residence here, and explained him the current political situation in the State and the BJP’s action plan.
This was Mr. Veerraju’s second meeting with Mr. Padmanabham, who had recently quit the Kapu reservation movement.
Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Mr. Veerraju said, “I have explained him the need for an alternative to the existing political parties in the State that are encouraging family politics. I have also explained him the reason behind aligning with the Jana Sena Party.”
Mr. Padmanabham would have to play a bigger role in the State politics in the future, Mr. Veerraju observed. “Mr. Padmanabham can take his time to arrive at a final decision on our proposal,” the BJP leader added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath