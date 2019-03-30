Anxious vigil for the magic word

More than 2,350 families of this panchayat on Krishna-Godavari districts border wait anxiously for an announcement from the loudspeakers of the village temple.

The much-awaited announcement, which has become a regular ritual since January, is about the time of release of drinking water.

“The water tank operator used to make the announcement once in three days. Now that elections are there, it is being made every alternate day,” says 40-year-old Sowri Desamma.

“A family is entitled to only five pots whenever the water is released. Taking a bath is obviously a luxury,” says Desamma, a daily wage worker. Those who wish to take a bath have to go to the open well which involves a trek of two kilometres.

Sole demand

Says Nadakuditi Sateesh, a degree student, “Election is happy news for us as everybody speaks of supply of water. Access to a single pot of water daily per head speaks of our quality of life in the island. Water is our only demand in any election.”

Village elders Nadakuditi Veerraju and Dasari Srinivasa Rao, who are engaged in aquaculture say that the panchayat had urged the State government to merge it with the neighbouring Assembly segment of Narasapuram in West Godavari district but it did not happen.

The panchayat has a population of 8,138 (2011 census), of which 9.79 % are in the 0-6 age group. Women population is 2,357. A majority of families are engaged in agriculture, fishing in the sea and Upputeru, a canal that makes the habitation an island.

“The residents of villages on the other side of the border enjoy medical and drinking water facilities. We will be happy if our panchayat is merged with West Godavari district,” they say.

In 2007, the village hogged the headlines when Revu Mutyalaraju, a local, topped the Indian Administrative Service examination.