Annamayya district will ensure rural development: Collector

The new district comprises rural and backward areas of Chittoor and Kadapa districts

P.S. Girisha, after being sworn in as the first Collector of Annamayya district, at Rayachoti on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The new ‘Annamayya’ district formed by tagging the rural, the most backward and drought-prone areas, will now see a ray of development with decentralisation, said its maiden Collector P.S. Girisha.

The new district comprises Madanapalle, Piler and Thamballapalle from Chittoor district, and Railway Kodur, Rajampeta and Rayachoti constituencies from Kadapa district, most of them known for under-development.

Mr. Girisha, who was earlier the Tirupati Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner, formally took over as the Collector ahead of the Chief Minister’s video-conference. Mr. Girisha, along with chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, council Vice-Chairperson Zakhia Khanam, Zilla Parishat chairman A. Amarnatha Reddy, Joint Collector Thameem Ansaria and Superintendent of Police Harshavardhan Raju, formally inaugurated the new Collectorate building and announced its operation.

The office complex comprising the Collectorate, police headquarters and other district offices will come up in an area of 15 acres in Rayachoti.