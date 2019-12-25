Anna canteen makes way for ‘Goru Mudda’

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Collector A.Md. Imtiaz and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh launched ‘Goru Mudda’ programme in the city on Wednesday.

The programme is being sponsored by VMC and Amruta Hastam, an NGO. The officials converted the Anna Canteen, located at Gandhi Nagar, into ‘Goru Mudda’ refreshment stall.

Under the programme, quality food would be served at less prices, said the Collector. Officials of the corporation and representatives Amruta Hastam participated.