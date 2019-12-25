Andhra Pradesh

Anna canteen makes way for ‘Goru Mudda’

The Anna Canteen that was converted into ‘Goru Mudda’, at Gandhi Nagar, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The Anna Canteen that was converted into ‘Goru Mudda’, at Gandhi Nagar, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: V RAJU

MLA, Collector, VMC Chief launch the refreshment stall

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Collector A.Md. Imtiaz and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh launched ‘Goru Mudda’ programme in the city on Wednesday.

The programme is being sponsored by VMC and Amruta Hastam, an NGO. The officials converted the Anna Canteen, located at Gandhi Nagar, into ‘Goru Mudda’ refreshment stall.

Under the programme, quality food would be served at less prices, said the Collector. Officials of the corporation and representatives Amruta Hastam participated.

Comments
Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 9:19:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/anna-canteen-makes-way-for-goru-mudda/article30397043.ece

