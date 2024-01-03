Anganwadi workers taken into preventive custody during protest at Collectorate in Vijayawada

January 03, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Thousands of Anganwadi workers and helpers hit the streets on January 3 (Wednesday), despite the restrictions imposed by the police. They demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government concede their demands. The police took many protesters into preventive custody.

The Anganwadi staff, who have been on strike for the last 23 days, planned to stage protests at the district Collectorates across the State after the Collectors served notices on them warning that departmental actions would be taken against them if they did not resume their duties by January 5.

The protesters burnt the copies of the notices served on them at several places. Police deployed forces at the Dharna Chowk where the Anganwadi workers, led by the CPI, the CPI(M) and other parties, have been staging protests.

An argument ensued between the police and the Anganwadi helpers when the latter were prevented to take out a rally.

Prohibitory orders

The police explained that preventive orders under Section 144 of the Cr.Pc and Section 30 Police Act were in force and there was no permission for organising rallies and protests.

Later, the police took some protesters into preventive custody and shifted them to the police stations nearby. The Anganwadi workers continued their protests at the police stations too.

Meanwhile, the State-wide strike launched by the Andhra Pradesh Pragathiseela Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union, affiliated to the IFTU and Andhra Pradesh Anganwadi Workers Union and Andhra Pradesh Anganwadi Workers Association, led by the CITU and the AITUC respectively, entered 23rd day on Wednesday.

“We had served the strike notice on our 11 demands 14 days in advance. The talks held between the Group of Ministers (GoMs) and the Anganwadi Workers Unions failed as the government agreed to only a few demands. However, the government is giving false information to the public that 10 of the 11 demands have been considered,” said A.P. Pragathiseela Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union State honorary president R. Hari Krishna.

A.P. Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association State general secretary J. Lalitha alleged that the government, instead of holding talks and solving the long-pending demands of the Anganwadi workers and helpers, was threatening the protsters.