Anganwadi centres likelyto come under scan

Minister for Women and Child Welfare T. Vanitha has said the department proposed setting up of CCTV cameras at anganwadi centres in the State. Such surveillance will check irregularities in the centres, she has opined.

Speaking to the media at Z.P. Hall here on Tuesday, Ms. Vanitha said that anganwadi centres play a crucial role in taking care of pregnant women and children. Despite several reforms, some irregularities still continue to take place at the centres and no more it will be spared, she said.

“By having CCTV network, we can monitor the activities at anganwadi centres and prevent irregularities. We will make sure that senior officials visit the centres on regular basis,” she said, adding that the CCTV proposal would be put forth before the government from implementation soon. She also stressed the need for sensitising helpers and staff.

“We also take stock of the condition of the centres and see whether there are basic amenities like toilets and adequate staff and also check whether the funds are being released properly. After review, we will take the necessary steps,” she said.

Ms. Vanitha also said that ‘YSR Sampurna Poshana’ was being implemented successfully in the State.

Review meet

Addressing the Project Directors and Regional Joint Directors from Visakhapatnam region at a review meeting, Ms. Vanitha asked them to make sure every pregnant women and children get nutritious food. She also asked them to bring issues in their region to the department’s notice, particularly corruption.

The department organised a grievances redressal programme for the officials and staff. Employees from Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and a few other districts from Visakhapatnam region made their representations.