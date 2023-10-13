HamberMenu
Angallu case | Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail

Justice K. Suresh Reddy gave the relief to Chandrababu Naidu, who is accused of inciting violence at a roadshow organised in Angallu, where scores of activists of the TDP and the YSR Congress Party, and policemen were injured.

October 13, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. File

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on October 13 granted anticipatory bail to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the case related to a bloody clash that took place during his recent tour of irrigation projects, at Angallu village in Annamayya district. 

Justice K. Suresh Reddy gave the relief to Mr. Naidu, who is accused of inciting violence at a roadshow organised in Angallu, where scores of activists of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party, and policemen were injured. The incident happened on August 4.

TDP leader accused in Punganur and Angallu riot cases surrenders before police

Mr. Naidu has been listed as A-1, and cases were booked on more than 170 other persons and almost all of them are out on bail.

The bail granted by Justice Suresh Reddy came as a big relief to Mr. Naidu who is currently on judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram central Prison in the alleged skill development case.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / politics / politics (general) / state politics

