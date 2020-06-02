Andhra Pradesh

Andhra University professor seeks action against Registrar

Premanandam and others staging a protest in Viskhapatnam.

Premanandam and others staging a protest in Viskhapatnam.   | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

‘He made derogatory remarks against me’

Professor from Political Science Department, Andhra University, P. Premanandam, and a few other professors and members of Dalit organisations staged a protest at the varsity demanding immediate suspension of Registrar V. Krishna Mohan.

Prof. Premanandam alleged that Prof. Krishna Mohan had made derogatory remarks when he had asked for a signature on an order copy to claim his pending bills. He said in February, he conducted a university programme, for which he had to get an amount of ₹44,000.

“I was made to go around by the Registrar for almost seven days for just one signature, but still he did not sign. When I questioned, he instructed the attender to push me out of his room. Just because I am a Dalit, the Registrar has made me to go around him for seven days,” he said.

Recently, the professor had also submitted a petition on the issue to III Town police to take action against the Registrar. The police have not registered any case, but forwarded the petition to the court and are awaiting further instructions.

It is learnt that Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy told them that he will look into the matter.

Supporting the professor, TDP leader Nara Lokesh in his Twitter account criticised the State government’s attitude towards Dalits. He said that cases were booked against former Dalit MP Harsh Kumar when he spoke about Kutchuluru boat accident. When a Dalit doctor spoke about government's failure in providing masks, he is being tortured.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 11:17:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-university-professor-seeks-action-against-registrar/article31734261.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY