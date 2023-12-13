Andhra Pradesh’s rank in agriculture improved from 16th to 4th in the country in YSRCP rule, says Minister

December 13, 2023 04:10 am | Updated 04:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) cadre and supporters thronged the streets of Chodavaram in Anakapalli district and Rajampet in Annamaya district to take part in the party’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra on December 12 (Tuesday).

With a multitude of attendees, prominent party leaders representing BC, SC, ST, and minority communities spread the message among the people about the YSRCP government’s accomplishments and its dedicated focus on investing in human capital.

Addressing a gathering at Vaddadi Junction in Chodavaram, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said that during the TDP’s tenure, the agriculture sector had experienced negative growth, while under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the State had seen a significant improvement by 5.56%. During the TDP’s tenure, the State was ranked 16th in agriculture, which had been improved to 4th rank in the country during the YSRCP’s rule , he said.

“The government’s initiatives such as setting up Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), ensuring minimum support price (MSP) for various crops, and ensuring seed availability have played a pivotal role in developing the agricultural sector,” he said.

Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao, MLA Karanam Dharmasri and others also spoke at the meeting. The MLA said that the roads and bridges at an outlay of ₹32 crore had been constructed in crucial areas of the constituency. Additionally, ₹89 crore had been earmarked for advancing development works in government schools under the Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu scheme.

“Notably, ₹1,900 crore has been spent on various developmental activities to transform the Chodavaram constituency in the last four-and-a-half years,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Rajampeta MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy said that around 94,000 families belonging to BC, SC, ST and minority communities had received substantial welfare benefits. It helped in the financial upliftment of these marginalised communities in the last four-and-a-half years in the constituency, he said.

Lauding the Chief Minister for according the highest priority to the backward communities in the last four-and-a-half years, Minister Merugu Nagarjuna said that the Chief Minister aims to construct 31 lakh houses, with a primary focus on BC, SC, ST and minority communities.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has alleviated the burden of education expenses of children belonging to the weaker sections. Furthermore, the YSRCP government has enhanced YSR Aarogyasri to offer crucial healthcare support for the well-being of the underprivileged in the State. “This is why Andhra Pradesh needs Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. We need him because he is the only one who can ensure a secure future for our children,” he added.