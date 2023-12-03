HamberMenu
Expansion of irrigation facilities has led to increase in farm productivity in Andhra Pradesh, says Agriculture Minister

Agri Tech-2023 conference begins at ANGRAU; five mobile vans to educate farmers on the use of high-quality inputs for maximising yield as a part of ‘Jago Kisan Jago’ campaign

December 03, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy visiting a stall set up as a part of the Agri Tech-2023 conference on the ANGRAU campus at Lam in Guntur district on Sunday.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy visiting a stall set up as a part of the Agri Tech-2023 conference on the ANGRAU campus at Lam in Guntur district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A three-day Agri Tech-2023 conference and exhibition began on the Acharya N. G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) campus at Lam in Guntur district on December 3 (Sunday).

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy also launched Agro Chem Federation of India’s (ACFI’s) ‘Jago Kisan Jago’ campaign on the occasion. He flagged off five mobile vans as part of the ACFI’s extensive outreach campaign to educate farmers on the importance of using high-quality genuine agricultural inputs for maximising crop yield.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Govardhan Reddy said that the Andhra Pradesh government had undertaken several initiatives to help farmers increase their income, and increase farm output as the State aimed at raising its shares in the national output and exports.

“The expansion of irrigation facilities and renovation of irrigation tanks have led to a significant increase in crop acreage, resulting in improved farm productivity and enhanced prosperity for farmers,” he said. 

The Minister acknowledged ANGRAU’s expertise in drone technology, highlighting the recent approval by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for ANGRAU to conduct drone pilot training programmes.

ACFI Director General Kalyan Goswami said that the five vehicles would pass through various districts of the State and educate farmers about the role of quality inputs in enhancing yield and income. The vehicles will also be used in conducting farmers’ training at KVKs, DAATTC (District Agricultural Advisory and Transfer of Technology Centre), in collaboration with the ANGRAU and Agriculture Department, he said. 

The event witnessed the participation of students and over 150 exhibitors from the public and private sectors. The event showcased the latest advancements in agricultural technology and fostered dialogue between experts, farmers, and entrepreneurs.

ANGRAU Vice-Chancellor Sharada Jayalakshmi Devi and others were present.

