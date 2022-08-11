Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Woman walks into police station with severed head of daughter-in-law in Rayachoti

The Rayachoti Urban police were in for a shock when a 55-year-old woman walked into the police station with the severed head of her daughter-in-law on Thursday.

According to police, the woman, identified as Subbamma (55), a native of Kothakota Ramapuram locality of Rayachoti municipal limits, confessed that she had killed her daughter-in-law Vasundhara over a property dispute and she came to the police station to surrender.

The police said Subbamma allegedly had a quarrel with Vasundhara on Thursday morning over property issues, and they attacked each other. Subbamma allegedly killed Vasundhara with a sickle.

Subbamma told the police that Vasundhara and her relatives tried to kill her and she attacked her daughter-in-law in self defence.

The police took Subbamma into custody and sent the body of Vasundhara to a hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered. Further investigation is on.


