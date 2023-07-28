Andhra Pradesh: Wholesale price of first-grade tomato jumps to ₹200 a kg in Madanapalle

July 28, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

The per-kg price of first-grade tomato jumped to a staggering ₹200 at the Angallu wholesale market, near Madanapalle, in Annamayya district on July 28 (Friday).

As the first grade tomato was meant for export to the metropolitan cities and northern States, a large number of traders thronged the wholesale market.

Following a drastic fall in the yield, the price of tomato was almost similar in the markets in both Annamayya and Chittoor districts.

The sudden jump in the wholesale price of tomato was attributed to high demand for it in other States.

Traders said the high demand would fetch them decent profits as tomato was commanding a price of ₹300 a kg in other cities.

Meanwhile, the Madanapalle tomato market closed early for the day with the arrival of only 280 tonnes.

A similar situation prevailed at Kalakada, Gurramkonda, Valmikipuram, and Mulakalacheruvu in Annamayya district.

The retail traders, who procure the third-grade variety sold outside the market yards at ₹100 a kg, too hiked the price to ₹200. The retail price stood at ₹140 per kg till Thursday evening.

Officials of the Horticulture and Marketing wings said that the situation would continue till the end of August.