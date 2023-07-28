HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Wholesale price of first-grade tomato jumps to ₹200 a kg in Madanapalle

A large number of traders throng the Angallu wholesale market to procure the superior variety produce as it commands high demand in the metropolitan cities and northern States

July 28, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

The Hindu Bureau,K. Umashanker
The export quality tomatoes at the Angallu wholesale market, near Madanapalle, in Annamayya district on Friday.

The export quality tomatoes at the Angallu wholesale market, near Madanapalle, in Annamayya district on Friday.

The per-kg price of first-grade tomato jumped to a staggering ₹200 at the Angallu wholesale market, near Madanapalle, in Annamayya district on July 28 (Friday).

As the first grade tomato was meant for export to the metropolitan cities and northern States, a large number of traders thronged the wholesale market.

Following a drastic fall in the yield, the price of tomato was almost similar in the markets in both Annamayya and Chittoor districts.

The sudden jump in the wholesale price of tomato was attributed to high demand for it in other States.

Traders said the high demand would fetch them decent profits as tomato was commanding a price of ₹300 a kg in other cities.

Meanwhile, the Madanapalle tomato market closed early for the day with the arrival of only 280 tonnes.

A similar situation prevailed at Kalakada, Gurramkonda, Valmikipuram, and Mulakalacheruvu in Annamayya district.

The retail traders, who procure the third-grade variety sold outside the market yards at ₹100 a kg, too hiked the price to ₹200. The retail price stood at ₹140 per kg till Thursday evening.

Officials of the Horticulture and Marketing wings said that the situation would continue till the end of August.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / prices / Agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.