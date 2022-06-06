Andhra Pradesh: TTD receives ₹10 crore in donations on single day

A Tirunelveli devotee donates ₹7 crore to the Tirumala temple trust

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) received donations of ₹10 crore on Sunday.

Gopal Balakrishnan from Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu contributed ₹7 crore to the temple. He requested the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to allocate ₹1 crore each to Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust, Go Samrakshana, Balaji Institute of Surgery Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIIRD), SV Bhakti Channel (SVBC), Sarva Sreya, Veda Parirakshana and SV Anna Prasadam trusts.

Three firms from Tirunelveli, namely A-Star Testing & Inspection Pvt. Ltd, Balakrishna Fuel Station and Sea Hub Inspection Services, also donated ₹1 crore each to the SV Vidyadana Trust, Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana and SV Heritage Preservation Trusts respectively.

The donors handed over their demand drafts to TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy at his camp office in Tirumala.