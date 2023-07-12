Andhra Pradesh to seek affiliation of global board certification for government schools

July 12, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

As a part of its efforts to overhaul the education system in Andhra Pradesh, the government is adding a new feature to the State-run schools, giving yet another reason for parents to send their children to these institutions.

The Cabinet on July 12 (Wednesday) approved the proposal of the government to enter into joint affiliation with global board certifications of International Baccalaureate (IB), Cambridge or any other equivalent certification.

Sources in the Department of Education said that the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) would appoint academic experts in the existing vacant posts through lateral entry on a contract basis to address the requirement of critical and analytical curriculum for students.

“The idea is to prepare the students for global job opportunities. The government is eager to create learners with capabilities of global relevance in all walks of life,” said Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash.

He said a high-power committee would recruit Professors from reputed Indian universities and institutions such as IITs, IIMs, Ashoka University and the like through a campus selection or walk-in interview process. The selected candidates would be appointed on a three-year contract basis initially.

The recruitment exercise would be undertaken in the next 45 days to fill the posts of Professors in Teacher Education Department, Mathematics and Science Department, Curriculum and Textbooks wing, Evaluation Department, Vocational and Audio Visual Education, Educational Technology, Population Education, Educational Statistics and Computer Education.

Pointing to the fact that the appeal of internationally recognised certification examinations is growing in the global economy and so are the rewards of internationally recognised certificates, Mr. Praveen Prakash said overhauling of the system would equip the students with futuristic technologies.

The SCERT will develop the curriculum and textbooks, besides evolving tools based on the learning outcomes. It will also conduct research on the performance of teachers and students in academic activities and will organise training sessions for teachers at various levels.