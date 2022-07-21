Andhra Pradesh: Tadipatri farmers remove power meters from agricultural connections

Discom officials had fixed the devises without taking permission, they allege

A.P. Rythu Sangham leaders and farmers removing meters fixed to the pumpsets at Bondaladinne in Tadipatri Rural mandal on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The farmers of Bondaladinne village in Tadipatri Rural mandal on Thursday removed the power meters fixed to the agricultural pumpsets and handed those over to the officials of the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL).

The farmers under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham cut the wires coming from the meters, alleging that the officials had fixed the devices to without taking their permission. Sangham leader Raja Rami Reddy, who led the drive, said that the State government must reconsider its decision of fixing power meters to the agricultural connections.

The farmers also warned that they would launch an agitation if the government did not withdraw its decision of fixing meters to all agricultural connections. “Fixing of power meters will be proven a death knell for sustainable agricultural income,” said Mr. Rami Reddy.

Last fortnight, the APSPDCL officials had fixed some meters at Gondipalli village in Rapthadu mandal, which led to an agitation by farmers in that village. The CPI(M) and CPI leaders visited the village and extended support to the farmers.