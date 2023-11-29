HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh | Second phase of Jagananna Pala Velluva scheme to be launched in Chittoor, Tirupati districts from December 1

Milk collection to be launched in 103 villages spread over six mandals in the combined Chittoor district

November 29, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

As part of the Jagananna Pala Velluva (JPV) scheme, milk collection will be launched in 103 villages spread over six mandals in the combined Chittoor district in the second phase, from December 1, said Collector Sagili Shanmohan on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media here, the Collector said that the State government’s Nava Ratnalu programme has brought a white revolution to the district in the last two years.

Dairy farmers in Venkatagiri and Kota of Tirupati district, Ramakuppam, and Shantipuram mandals in Chittoor district will benefit from the second phase. In the first phase, Thavanampalle, Irala, Bangurapalayam, Karvetinagaram, Nagari, and Nindra mandals were identified, said the Collector.

The Collector said the Amul company was giving remunerative prices to the dairy farmers. He sought the dairy farmers to continue their supply to the Amul organisation from their villages and benefit from the profitable price.

Andhra Pradesh

