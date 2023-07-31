HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh receives normal rainfall in first half of monsoon

The huge deficiency in the June has been covered by 16% excess rainfall in July

July 31, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
Rainfall in the majority of the districts was normal.

Rainfall in the majority of the districts was normal. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The rainfall deficit witnessed in the first month of the ongoing monsoon has been balanced with slightly excess rainfall in July in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Andhra Pradesh registered an average of 151.5 mm actual rainfall in July 2023 while the normal rainfall is 131.1 mm. It was 16% more than the normal rainfall across the State and in coastal Andhra Pradesh the actual rainfall of 206.4 mm was 30% more than the normal rainfall.

In Rayalaseema, the actual rainfall of 87.8 mm was 5% less than the normal rainfall. Districts that received large excess rainfall are Visakhapatnam (159%), Krishna (108%), Vizianagaram (95%), Anakapalli (78%) and Srikakulam (68%). In Tirupati, Annamayya and Chittoor there was deficit rainfall in July.

In June, the State received only 59.2 mm of rainfall against 94.1 mm of normal rainfall registering a 37% deficiency due to the extended summer season.

However, in June and July together, the first half of the monsoon season, the State received 210.7 mm of actual rainfall against 225.2 mm of normal rainfall. The actual rainfall was 6% less than normal and it is categorised as normal by IMD.

During the same period, rainfall in the majority of the districts was normal, while in Krishna it was excess rainfall (524.4 mm) and in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Guntur Vizianagaram and Kadapa there was excess rainfall. In Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati there was deficient rainfall in June and July.

During the next two months, the State’s rainfall activity will likely be normal or below normal in most parts and normal and above normal in isolated areas.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.