Andhra Pradesh receives normal rainfall in first half of monsoon

July 31, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The rainfall deficit witnessed in the first month of the ongoing monsoon has been balanced with slightly excess rainfall in July in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Andhra Pradesh registered an average of 151.5 mm actual rainfall in July 2023 while the normal rainfall is 131.1 mm. It was 16% more than the normal rainfall across the State and in coastal Andhra Pradesh the actual rainfall of 206.4 mm was 30% more than the normal rainfall.

In Rayalaseema, the actual rainfall of 87.8 mm was 5% less than the normal rainfall. Districts that received large excess rainfall are Visakhapatnam (159%), Krishna (108%), Vizianagaram (95%), Anakapalli (78%) and Srikakulam (68%). In Tirupati, Annamayya and Chittoor there was deficit rainfall in July.

In June, the State received only 59.2 mm of rainfall against 94.1 mm of normal rainfall registering a 37% deficiency due to the extended summer season.

However, in June and July together, the first half of the monsoon season, the State received 210.7 mm of actual rainfall against 225.2 mm of normal rainfall. The actual rainfall was 6% less than normal and it is categorised as normal by IMD.

During the same period, rainfall in the majority of the districts was normal, while in Krishna it was excess rainfall (524.4 mm) and in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Guntur Vizianagaram and Kadapa there was excess rainfall. In Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati there was deficient rainfall in June and July.

During the next two months, the State’s rainfall activity will likely be normal or below normal in most parts and normal and above normal in isolated areas.