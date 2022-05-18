Andhra Pradesh: Rayalaseema JAC plans ‘Jala Deeksha’ for irrigation water from Krishna

‘Implementation Siddeswaram weir project is essential’

The Rayalaseema Joint Action Committee (JAC) on irrigation water, during a roundtable on Wednesday, decided to organise a ‘Jala Deeksha’ at Siddeswaram in Nandyal district on May 31 to press for the demand for getting the allocated Krishna water to irrigate 19 lakh acres in the region.

To realise this, the implementation the Siddeswaram weir project proposed on the Krishna river was essential, the roundtable opined.

The JAC led by Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi also threatened to stop the proposed bridge on the Krishna to connect Hyderabad with Chennai through NH-167-A.

Addressing the roundtable, Samithi president Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy gave a call to farmers and leaders of political parties to speak up for the irrigation water rights of the region and participate in the ‘Jala Deeksha’ .

“The Rayalaseema region has been allocated water for irrigation of 19 lakh acres. However, only 9 lakh acres are getting irrigation water. The same quantum of water is not received when the water level is not maintained at the Srisailam reservoir to serve the interests of the delta farmers. The delta region has the legal rights of getting Krishna water for irrigation of 37,498 acres. However, it utlises water for irrigation of 10 lakh acres at the cost of Rayalaseema farmers,” pointed out Mr. Dasaratharami Reddy.

Around 20 tmcft of the Godavari water was diverted into the Krishna through the Pattiseema project during the TDP regime. However, the promise of allocation of the same quantum of water to Rayalaseema has been ignored by the consecutive governments, he said.

“If the political leaders from Rayalaseema including the Chief Minister do not listen to our pleas, we will go to Amaravati and make our voices heard,” said Mr. Dasaratharami Reddy.

A roundtable was also held at Hindupur on Wednesday and the JAC will hold another at Madanapalli and Tirupati on Thursday. Former irrigation engineer Panyam Subramanyam, OPDR State president Ramkumar, A.P. Rythu Sangham leaders, and presidents of a dozen people’s and students’ organisations participated in the roundtable.