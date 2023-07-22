Andhra Pradesh: Protest staged against arrest of Maoist leader RK’s wife Sirisha, Prabhakar by NIA in Ongole

July 22, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - ONGOLE

Activists of Kula Nirmulana Porata Samiti and other organisations staged a demonstration in front of Prakasam Bhavan here on Saturday vehemently condemning the arrest of K. Sirisha, the wife of late CPI-Maoist Central Committee Member (CCM) Akkiraju Haragopal alias RK and KNPS State president Duddu Prabhakar by the sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Leading the protest, KNPS State Joint Secretary Duddu Venkat Rao alleged ‘unproclaimed’ emergency prevailed in the country with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre putting to trouble those questioning its ‘sectarian Hindutva agenda.’ They raised slogans demanding withdrawal of UAPA and release of the arrested leaders.

Mr. Prabhakar, State Convenor of the Anti-UAPA Struggle Committee, had been demanding scrapping of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was in the forefront of the agitation against ‘foisting’ of cases against Rights activists, said Organisation for Protection of Democracy (OPDR) State president Ch. Sudhakar.

Writers and intellectuals, including former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba, students and farmers were also booked under the draconian law, alleged Samyukta Kisan Morcha Prakasam district Convenor Ch. Ranga Rao.

It was in the Supreme court, activist Sudha Bharadwaj, arrested by the NIA, got relief in a case relating to Koregaon Bhima violence, explained Progressive Organisation for Women State General Secretary B. Padma.