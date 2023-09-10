HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: paddy sowing completed in 1.35 lakh acres in Eluru district, says Collector

‘Sufficient water is available in the Godavari, Krishna deltas’ 

September 10, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - ELURU

The Hindu Bureau

Eluru Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh has claimed that paddy sowing has been completed in above 1.35 lakh acres in the kharif 2023-24 in the Eluru district. The total extent of area under cultivation in the iharif season is 1.48 lakh acres in the district.

“We need 8.23 tmc ft of water in the Godavari western delta and 17.3 tmc ft in the Krishna Eastern Delta. It is meant for drinking, industries and agriculture purposes. Sufficient water is available both in the Godavari and Krishna Deltas,” said Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh. 

By October-end, the harvesting of paddy is expected to begin in the Godavari delta, where water was released in early July for the kharif operations.

