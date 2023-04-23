HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: New policy to locate spot valuation centres in suitable buildings soon, says official

Chief Minister expresses concern over the facilities being provided to the teachers engaged to evaluate SSC public examinations answer scripts

April 23, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash interacting with the teachers at the spot valuation centre in Stall Girls High School at Nagarampalem in Guntur on Sunday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday expressed concern over the facilities being extended to the 25,000 teachers engaged for evaluation of 45 lakh SSC public examination answer scripts of 6,64,000 students at the spot valuation centres across the State.

The spot valuation camps started on April 19 and would conclude up to April 26.

Following instructions from the Chief Minister, Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash, visited the Stall Girls High School at Nagarampalem in Guntur and St. Ann’s English Medium High School at Palnadu, and interacted with the teachers and inspected the facilities provided for them.

Other senior officials of the department also visited various other spot valuation centres to assess the arrangements.

Education Minister B. Satyanarayana, meanwhile, observed that a few very old buildings, which had been serving as spot valuation centres for decades, might not be suitable locations any more.

Mr. Praveen Prakash said a new policy for location of suitable spot valuation centres would be formulated at the earliest.

The Minister will be visiting Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram centres, where he will interact with the stakeholders and gather inputs needed to formulate the new policy.

