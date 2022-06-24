Andhra Pradesh: Jagan invited to inaugurate ATC Tires plant

ATC Tires Director Toshio Fujiwara, along with representatives of his company, called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday and invited him to inaugurate the plant set up at Atchuthapuram in Visakhapatnam and ready for launch in August this year.

ATC - The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. is a Japan-based company that formed a joint tires group (ATC) with subsidiary companies and has emerged as a world leader in the off-highway tire (OHT) business.

Over the years, the company has spread over to 120 countries on six continents. In India, ATC has two manufacturing plants, one at Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) and in Dahej (Gujarat)

The Atchuthapuram plant was established with an investment of ₹1,750 crore and an initial production capacity of 135 MT per day, creating employment for 2,000 people.

Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath, ATC Tires AP Pvt Ltd Executive Vice- Presidents Prahlad Reddy and Ambareesh R Shinde, Industries Department Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valaven, Director of Industries Srijana Gummalla, and CMO officials were present.