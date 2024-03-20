GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh High Court dismisses PIL seeking Hyderabad as common capital of A.P. and TS till 2034

March 20, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court | Photo Credit: File photo

A division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court led by Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and comprising Justice R. Raghunandan Rao dismissed a PIL filed by Narapareddy Kiran Kumar Reddy, a social worker from Nellore district, seeking directions to the Central government to declare Hyderabad as the common capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for an extended period of ten years i.e. till 2034. The court said the matter was beyond its purview, hence it could not decide on the petition, saying that directing the Parliament to make the laws or to amend them was not within its powers.  

Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy sought the enforcement of the provisions of A.P. Reorganisation Act with regard to the apportionment of assets and liabilities (Section 47) as well as companies/corporations (Sections 53 and 68) within 10 years from the appointed date (June 2, 2014) for which Hyderabad was made the common capital and to consequently make laws for extending Greater Hyderabad city as the common capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana up to the year 2034 till the said apportionment is completed. 

