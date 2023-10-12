HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourns hearing of Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea in skill case to October 17

Chandrababu Naidu is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central jail on being remanded by the ACB court till October 19.

October 12, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court building at Nelapadu village capital area, in Amaravati.

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court building at Nelapadu village capital area, in Amaravati. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Justice K. Suresh Reddy of Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) has adjourned the hearing of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s bail petition in the skill development scam case to October 17. He directed the CID to file a counter by the above date. 

Mr. Naidu is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central jail on being remanded by the ACB court till October 19. A division Bench of the Supreme Court is due to hear on October 13 the SLP filed by Mr. Naidu’s against the HC’s dismissal of his petition to quash the CID FIR and the ACB Court’s remand order.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.