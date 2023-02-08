Andhra Pradesh govt. to set up recruitment board for medical services

February 08, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has cleared a proposal to set up Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Board under the Medical, Health and Family Department. The proposed board would make recruitment to posts at State, zonal and district levels and fill up the vacancies as and when they arise.

Disclosing the details of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Information and Public Relations Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Gopala Krishna said that the government would fill up 49,000 posts, including those lying vacant during the TDP tenure and the new ones created during the YSRCP rule.

“Two doctors will be appointed in each Primary Health Centre (PHC) under the Family Doctor concept. Each mandal wuill have two PHCs. A ‘104’ ambulance will be pressed into service. The strength of each PHC will be increased to 14 from 12. As part of it, 1,610 posts would be filled up,” said the Minister.

A sum of ₹9,12,07,782 would be paid to students studying in Fatima Institute of Medical Sciences in YSR Kadapa District as a special case to ‘A’ category students in 2015-16 academic year and subsequent years B and C category students as fee reimbursement.

A 50-bed community healthcare centre would be upgraded to 100-bed area hospital with an expenditure of ₹34.48 crore would be set up at Nandigama in NTR District.

National Law University in Kurnool

The Minister said that the Cabinet had cleared a proposal to set up National Law University in 50-acre land in Kurnool. A 100 mega watt data centre, IT and Business Park, Skill Centre and recreation centres would be developed in 60.29 acres in Visakhapatnam, which would be allocated to the Vizag Tech Park Limited. As many as 14,825 would get employment in the park.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to waive off the vacant land tax on P.V. Sindhu Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam. It also approved the proposals cleared by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB). The Cabinet also cleared the draft Bill pertaining to amendment to Andhra Pradesh Municipalties Act, 1965 and Andhra Pradesh MunicipalCorporation Act, 1955, the Minister added.