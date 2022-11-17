Andhra Pradesh govt. committed to expediting work in Jagananna Colonies, says Housing Minister

November 17, 2022 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - RAYACHOTI

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to working towards realising the dream of the poor to have a house of their own.

The Minister chaired a review meeting on ‘Navaratnalu–Housing for the Poor’ at the Collectorate in Rayachoti of Annamayya district on Wednesday. Collector P.S. Girisha, MLAs, and heads of the departments were present.

“It is because of the concerted efforts of legislators and district officers that the district, though recently formed, stands second in the State in the list of implementation of the housing scheme,” the Minister said.

“The authorities should take steps to construct all the sanctioned houses. Leveling bills will also be cleared within a week. Out of 26,000 housing units sanctioned in Rayachoti division, 15,000 belong to one village, Narayana Reddipalle,” he said.

Rayachoti MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said that during the rule of Telugu Desam Party, the housing scheme was fraught with irregularities and discrepancies.

Around 600 families at Rajampeta that were rendered shelter-less due to floods last year will be provided houses soon, ZP chairman Akepati Amarnath Reddy said, appealing to the Minister to speed up work on the construction of the houses.

Tamballapalle MLA Peddireddi Dwarakanath Reddy said that construction of as many as 11,000 houses had started in the constituency. While 8,000 beneficiaries had already been identified, 5,000 more would be granted the benefits soon.

MLAs of Piler and Madanapalle, Chintala Ramachandra Reddy and Nawaz Basha, also spoke. District Collector P.S. Girisha made a power-point presentation on the progress of the Jagananna Colonies at various places in the district