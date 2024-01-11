GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh Government urged to solve pending financial issues of Transport Department employees

APPTD employees’ union’s State president P. Damodara Rao said leave encashment bills for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22 were uploaded in the CFMS long back, but the payments were not made.

January 11, 2024 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (PTD) Employees’ Union have urged the Special Chief Secretary, Finance Department, to initiate immediate measures to solve the long-pending financial issues of the Department employees.

In a representation made to the official, the union’s State president P. Damodara Rao said leave encashment bills pertaining to APPTD employees for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22 were uploaded in the CFMS long back, but the payments were not made. Pointing out that the Government had agreed for payment of DA arrears from January 1, 2022 to June, 2023 in three instalments — in September 2023, December 2023 and March 2024 — he appealed for immediate release of the DA arrears.

Mr. Damodara Rao said G.O. 114 sanctioning daily allowance to drivers and conductors was not being paid as per the Motor Transport Workers (MTW Act and urged the authorities to arrange payment of the same in the salary bill of January, 2024 without further loss of time and also arrange for payment of 16 months of arrears thereon.

He also complained that out of the 19 production-based incentive amounts payable to PTD employees, only five were being paid and said the remaining amounts and health allowance to female conductors be paid as per the G.O.

He said gratuity and terminal encashment bills of the deceased and retired employees of PTD were pending from January 1, 2020. Since their families had been facing serious financial problems, the Department should immediately clear the pending bills, he urged, adding that reimbursement of medical bills pending from the EHS also needed to be cleared immediately.

