GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Andhra Pradesh government raises ₹17,000 crore in open market borrowings in first month of 2024-25 financial year

The government is planning to raise a further ₹2,000 crore, for which the Reserve Bank of India will take up an auction process through its core banking platform e-Kuber on May 21

Published - May 19, 2024 07:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The State government has raised a whopping ₹17,000 crore in open market borrowings in the first month of the 2024-25 financial year itself.

On April 2, the State government raised an amount of ₹4,000 crore in open market borrowings. Since then, the government has raised a further ₹13,000 crore, and is now planning to raise a further ₹2,000 crore, according to information. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will reportedly take up the auction process through its core banking solution e-Kuber platform on May 21.

According to information, the State government has offered to sell stock by way of auction and raise ₹2,000 crore, the repayment for which will be between 17 and 20 years.

Just two days ago, the government raised as much as ₹4,000 crore on May 14. The government raised ₹4,000 crore in five open market borrowings (two borrowings of ₹500 crore each and three borrowings of ₹1,000 crore each) by selling stocks.

Similarly, the government raised ₹3,000 crore on May 7 (four borrowings of ₹500 crore each and one borrowing of ₹1,000 crore).

The government raised three borrowings of ₹1,000 crore each totalling ₹3,000 crore on April 30. A week prior to that, the government raised a similar amount of ₹3,000 crore in similar borrowings on April 23.

On April 2, the government raised ₹4,000 crore in two borrowings of ₹500 crore each and three borrowings of ₹1,000 crore each. The repayment of these open market borrowings ranges between 6 years and 20 years.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / public finance / finance (general) / loans

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.