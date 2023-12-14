GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh Government directs MPDOs, Municipal Commissioners, VROs to open Anganwadi Centres

About one lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers are on strike for the last two days demanding the government to solve their demands.

December 14, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Tension prevailed at some Anganwadi centres in the State on December 14, when the Village Revenue Officers (VROs) asked the Anganwadi workers and helpers to hand over the keys and open the centres (pre-schools).

About one lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers are on strike for the last two days demanding the government to solve their demands.

On Wednesday, the district Collectors held a video conference with the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW), project directors, Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) and other officers and reviewed the situation.

The Collectors directed the Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), MPDOs and Municipal Commissioners to run the Anganwadi centres through the Village Revenue Officers (VROs) and the Grama-Ward Sachivalayam staff.

The VROs were instructed to take keys of the centres, run the pre-schools, prepare mid-day meals and distribute ration to the beneficiaries.

However, the agitating Anganwadi workers and helpers were reluctant to hand over the keys and were staging protest at some pre-schools, Andhra Pradesh Pragathiseela Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union State general secretary V. R. Jyothi told The Hindu on December 14.

“Government, instead of considering our genuine demands, was trying to run the centres by force with Sachivalayam staff and the VROs,” Union State vice-president,” G. Bharathi alleged.

“If any thing happens to the children, government should be held responsible for the consequences. We request the government to hold talks and solve our problems,” the Union leaders said.

