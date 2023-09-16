Andhra Pradesh: First round of health camps under ‘Aarogya Suraksha’ from September 30

September 16, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education V. Rajini said on September 16 (Saturday) that the Jagananna Aarogya Surakshascheme launched on September 15 was aimed at achieving the goal of ‘Aarogya Andhra Pradesh’by providing the best possible healthcare services to all the households with due focus on patients suffering from chronic diseases, pregnant and lactating mothers, neonates and infants and adolescents.

The first round of health camps under the scheme would be conducted from September 30, Ms. Rajini said while addressing the media here.

She said the government was implementing numerous health schemes, including the widely acclaimed initiative of the Family Doctor programme, which was intended to provide comprehensive primary healthcare at the village level.

Under the scheme, the government was committed to extending treatment for various diseases at the patients’ doorstep to the extent possible and referring them to Aarogyasrinetwork hospitals, depending on necessity, she said.

The family doctors, as well as the Community Health Officers (CHOs) / Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), would advise the patients and make drugs available as per their requirements, and they started filed visits on Saturday, she said.