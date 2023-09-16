HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: First round of health camps under ‘Aarogya Suraksha’ from September 30

The State government is committed to extending treatment for various diseases at the patients’ doorstep to the extent possible, says Health Minister Rajini

September 16, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education V. Rajini said on September 16 (Saturday) that the Jagananna Aarogya Surakshascheme launched on September 15 was aimed at achieving the goal of ‘Aarogya Andhra Pradesh’by providing the best possible healthcare services to all the households with due focus on patients suffering from chronic diseases, pregnant and lactating mothers, neonates and infants and adolescents.

The first round of health camps under the scheme would be conducted from September 30, Ms. Rajini said while addressing the media here.

She said the government was implementing numerous health schemes, including the widely acclaimed initiative of the Family Doctor programme, which was intended to provide comprehensive primary healthcare at the village level.

Under the scheme, the government was committed to extending treatment for various diseases at the patients’ doorstep to the extent possible and referring them to Aarogyasrinetwork hospitals, depending on necessity, she said.

The family doctors, as well as the Community Health Officers (CHOs) / Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), would advise the patients and make drugs available as per their requirements, and they started filed visits on Saturday, she said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / healthcare policy / health treatment

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.