HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh DGP orders suspension of four constables for roughing up Army jawan

The constables reportedly insisted that the jawan download the ‘Disha App’ on his phone and share the OTP with them; they attacked him after the jawan asked them to show him their identity cards

November 09, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Wednesday directed the Anakapalle Superintendent of Police to suspend four constables who allegedly attacked an Army jawan at Santabayalu on November 7.

Head constable A. Devallu, woman police constable B. Sobha, and constables M. Mutyala Naidu and P. Ramesh, all attached to the Parawada police station, allegedly attacked Army personnel Sd. Ameenullah at Santabayalu.

Mr. Ameenullah, of Yelamanchili mandal, attached to the 52nd Rashtriya Rifles, is working in Jammu and Kashmir and had come to his hometown on holiday.

While he was waiting at the bus stop, two constables asked Mr. Ameenullah to download the Disha App. In the process, the constables asked the jawan for the One-Time Password (OTP), for which the jawan asked the constables to show him their identity cards.

Angered over this, the constables said they were in police uniform and asked him to come to the police station. Two more constables joined in and tried to bundle the Army man into an auto-rickshaw.

Mr. Ameenullah later lodged a complaint with Anakapalle SP K.V. Murali Krishna, who ordered an inquiry and sent the four constables to Vacancy Reserve (VR).

With a video of the incident going viral on the Internet and the media covering the incident, the DGP ordered the SP to suspend the four constables immediately.

“Police should provide protection to the public instead of resorting to such attacks,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said, adding that stern action would be taken against police personnel found to be engaging in such behaviour.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.