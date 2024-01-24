GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh Congress starts accepting applications from ticket aspirants

January 24, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Manickam Tagore, on January 24 (Wednesday) said that the deployment of booth-level workers would aid the party in winning the Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference after formally starting the process of accepting applications from ticket aspirants for the upcoming elections, Mr. Tagore said he had received 32 applications for Assembly seats and eight applications for Parliament constituencies. The first application was given to Shaik Fatima Begum for the Vijayawada West constituency. He added that APCC president Y.S. Sharmila is all set to hold review meetings with the party leaders and cadre at the grass root level in the districts.

Former Rajya Sabha member K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, APCC working presidents Mastan Vali and Sunkara Padmasree, Vijayawada City Congress president Naraharasetty Narasimha Rao, APCC vice-president Kolanukonda Sivaji, party leaders B. Kiran Kumar and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.