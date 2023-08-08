Andhra Pradesh CM to disburse ₹41.60 crore under YSR Kalyanamasthu, YSR Shaadi Tohfa schemes on August 9  

August 08, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy will release ₹141.60 crore for the beneficiaries of YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa schemes on August 9 (Wednesday) and the benefits will be credited directly into the bank accounts of 18,883 women whose daughters got married between April and June 2023.

The State government is providing financial assistance to parents from poor financial backgrounds to help them perform their children’s marriage after their education. The YSR Kalyanamasthu is meant for the girls belonging to SC, ST, BC and Minorities, disabled, construction worker families, while the YSR Shaadi Tohfa is for the Muslim girls.

The government has disbursed ₹267.20 crore including the amount to be disbursed on August 9 under these schemes into the bank accounts of 35,551 beneficiaries in the last nine months.

The government has made it mandatory that the bride or bridegroom should pass the 10th class examinations. Further, the brides and grooms must attain the minimum age of 18 and 21 years respectively to avail of the benefits of the schemes.

Taking into consideration the appeal of Dudekula and Noor Basha communities, the government has increased the financial assistance to ₹1,00,000 on par with the YSR Shaadi Tohfa scheme. The revised benefit will be provided to eligible beneficiaries of these categories since the inception of this scheme. For complete details about the scheme, visit Navasakam Beneficiary Management portal https://gsws-nbm.ap.gov.in/ For assistance, complaints and suggestions regarding YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa, dial toll-free number 1902.