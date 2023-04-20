Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy tells officials to provide growth-monitoring equipment in all anganwadi centres 

April 20, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy told the officials of Women & Child Development (W&CD) Department to provide growth-monitoring equipment in all anganwadi centres immediately. He also called for an action plan on augmentation in the infrastructure in the anganwadi centres in order to take necessary steps.

Addressing a review meeting on W&CD Department at his camp office on April 20, Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested that due priority should be given to converting the anganwadi centres into foundation schools, to which the officials replied that the conversion of about 10,000 anganwadi centres has been completed so far and 45,000 more were in that process.

He ordered that vacant anganwadi worker and helper posts should be filled at the earliest as also the vacancies at various levels in the Department.

Further, the CM told the officials to strive for the successful implementation of Poshan Abhiyan which was aimed at reducing malnutrition, by evolving certain standard operating procedures. “The functioning of anganwadi centres should be closely watched to achieve the desired outcomes,” he added.

Minister for W&CD, K. V. Ushasri Charan, Principal Secretary M. Ravichandra, Secretary (Finance) K. V. V. Satyanarayana, School Education Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar and other senior officials were present.