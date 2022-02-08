Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy releases second tranche of Jagananna chedodu

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy  

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on February 8 released the second tranche of Jagananna Chedodu — a direct benefit cash transfer scheme under which self employed persons engaged in washing, hair cutting and tailoring businesses — would be credited with ₹10,000 annual financial assistance.

Mr. Reddy, with the touch of a mouse, credited ₹285.35 crore directly into accounts of 2.85 lakh beneficiaries. Minister for BC Welfare Ch. Venugopala Krishna, Minister for Tourism M. Srinivasa Rao, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, secretary. Ward and Village secretariats, Ajay Jain were present.


