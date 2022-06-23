Andhra Pradesh: CID opposes MP’s plea for blanket stay on FIR registered against him

Among others, Raghu Ramakrishna Raju was charged with sedition; HC posts matter to June 28

The CID on Thursday opposed YSRCP Member of Parliament K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju’s plea in the Andhra Pradesh High Court for a blanket stay on the FIR registered against him under Sections 124A (sedition), 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code in the light of the Supreme Court’s order staying all the proceedings in sedition cases.

Appearing for the CID before Justice Manavendranath Roy, Advocate-General S. Sriram pointed out that the apex court had made it clear that if there were any other offences along with sedition, the courts might allow the proceedings to go on about the rest of the offences without any prejudice to the accused.

Further, Mr. Sriram said the petitioner was not entitled to any protection in addition to what was granted by the Supreme Court while granting him bail. Moreover, the apex court laid a condition in its bail order that the MP should join the investigation when called upon accompanied by his counsel.

Also, the A-G argued that the offences under 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth or residence) and 505 (1)(b) (making statements amounting to mischief) were independent of 124A.

While taking note of the MP’s claim that he feared for his life if he was summoned for investigation and his readiness to join the probe online or in Hyderabad, Justice Roy adjourned the matter to June 28 and told the A-G to seek instructions on conducting the investigation online or at a neutral place.

In its affidavit filed recently, the CID said the High Court cannot stifle the legitimate prosecution as per Article 226 or Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code at this threshold stage.