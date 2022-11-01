Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister pays rich tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu

Andhra Padesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of A.P. Formation Day on November 1 (Tuesday).

The Chief Minister, after garlanding the statue of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu, unfurled the national flag and received the police salute.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister described the AP Formation Day as “a festival day to grandly honour our culture, our glory and the struggles and sacrifices made by the great personalities of our land.”

Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Zakia Khanam, Home Minister Taneti Vanita, Tourism Minister RK Roja, Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajani, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, Telugu and Sanskrit Academy Chairperson Lakshmi Parvati, Advisor to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Rajya Sabha Member V.Vijayasai Reddy and other officials participated in the programme.


