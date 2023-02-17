HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh best bet for prospective entrepreneurs, Finance Minister Buggana says at Chennai roadshow

Three industrial corridors, 974-km-long coastline, abundant natural resources, and No. 1 rank in EoDB make the State an ideal investment destination, he says

February 17, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has called upon prospective entrepreneurs to explore the investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh by emphasising on the existence of three industrial corridors, a 974-km-long coastline dotted by a string of ports and fishing harbours, and abundant natural resources, and on the State’s consistent No.1 rank in the Ease-of-Doing Business (EoDB).

Multi-modal logistics parks

Speaking at a roadshow organised by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in Chennai on February 17 (Friday) as a prelude to the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam early next month, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said the Bhogapuram international airport was poised to make a rapid progress having overcome a slew of legal hurdles related to land acquisition, and that top priority had been attached to the development of multi-modal logistics parks.

He said there was tremendous scope for investments in the aerospace and defence sectors, and in food parks coming up across the State.

Besides, petrochemicals, pharmaceutical and renewable energy sectors were beckoning investments, he added. Further, he told the gathering that due focus was laid on skill development, keeping in view the requirements of industries.

