Andhra Pradesh: Ayush Dept. celebrates International Day of Yoga

Practicing yoga regularly is need of the hour, says Health Minister

Students taking part in the International Day of Yoga celebrations organised by the Ayush Department in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Practicing yoga is essential for every person as it will help keep health issues at bay, particularly at a time when people are being affected by lifestyle challenges, Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini said.

Ms. Rajini was speaking at the International Day of Yoga celebrations organised by the Ayush Department in the city on Tuesday along with Health, Medical and Family Welfare Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu.

Hundreds of students took part in the celebrations and performed yoga. Ms. Rajini administered a ‘yoga pledge’ to the participants. Across the State, 75 yoga camps were conducted. Ms. Rajini also launched the ‘Yoga for Humanities’ poster, postal stamp and envelope marking the eighth International Day of Yoga.

Ms. Rajini said that yoga is a philosophy which inculcates discipline and positive thinking among those who practice it regularly.

The entire world is looking up to yoga as a solution to several lifestyle issues and every person in the State should cultivate a habit of doing yoga, she said.

Yoga demonstrations by students of various educational institutions including IIIT, Nuzivd, Buddha Yoga Foundation, and St. Ann's College were a special attraction at the celebrations.

Health Department Commissioner J. Nivas, Ayush Department Commissioner V. Ramulu, NTR Collector S. Dilli Rao, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar, and MLA Malladi Vishnu took part in the programme and performed yoga asanas.

Meanwhile, several other organisations and institutions celebrated the occasion. Dr NTR University of Health Sciences conducted yoga training at 107 NSS units at villages and colleges during the past several weeks, with a training programme concluding on Tuesday. Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.B. Chandrasekhar took part in the Yoga Day programme organised at the university by its NSS unit.